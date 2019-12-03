      Weather Alert

Today In Hip Hop History: 2Pac Dropped One Of The Most Popular Songs of His Career

Dec 3, 2019 @ 7:15am
FILE- In this Sept. 4, 1996 file photo, Rapper Tupac Shakur arrives at New York's Radio City Music Hall for the 13th Annual MTV Video Music Awards. A New York judge has stopped on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, an impending auction of pop star Madonna's personal items, including a love letter from Shakur, her former boyfriend. (AP Photo/Todd Plitt, File)

24 Years Ago Today in Hip-Hop history, Tupac released his hit, “California Love” featuring Dr. Dre.

The 1995 video sought inspiration from Mad Max, the 1985 futuristic movie starring Mel Gibson and Tina Turner.

“California Love” was the first single after Pac was released from jail and newly signed to Death Row Records.  The song stayed at number one on the Billboard chart for two weeks and Tupac was posthumously nominated for Grammys in the Best Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group categories.

TAGS
2Pac California Love Grammys Tupac
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE