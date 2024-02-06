99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Toby Keith Passes Away Amid Stomach Cancer Battle

February 6, 2024 7:01AM EST
After an 18-month battle with stomach cancer, Toby Keith has passed away “peacefully.” He was surrounded by family and friends according to a statement on social media.

 

Keith had just performed four months ago at the People’s Choice Country Awards after receiving the Country Icon Award.

Some of his biggest hits were his post 911 anthem “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “Red Solo Cup”. He was known to perform many times for our troops.

He was 62.

