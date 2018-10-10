TNT Is Launching A Reality Show Where You Get To Help Doctors Diagnose Patients LIVE On TV

Not kidding. Annnnnddd not sure this is the best idea.  We have questions.

TNT will crowdsource the diagnosis and treatment of real medical cases on live television. The Turner network has ordered 10 episodes of M.D. Live, a two-hour weekly series will see patients battling various ailments consulting a recurring panel of doctors, who will discuss potential diagnoses before asking the live audience for additional feedback, solutions and support. Translation…the audience gets to help diagnose and treat patients??!!  Apparently. Oh…and it will deal with LIFE-THREATENING illnesses and unusual ailments.  Sure why not?  What could go wrong here???

A rep for TNT said, “We want this show to inspire action and give hope to real people struggling with medical problems to get answers, proper treatment, and ultimately, improve their quality of life.”

We have one request…just make sure Dr. Mike is a part of it and we’re in. #hotdoctor

