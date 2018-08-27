TMZ Talks To The Dealer That Gave Demi Lovato The Drug She Overdosed On

The man who supplied Demi Lovato with drugs the night she OD’d said she knew that she was ingesting “after market pills,” which made things risky.

Brandon Johnson told TMZ Demi texted him at 4 AM, the morning she OD’d, and asked him to come over. He says he read between the lines and brought pills, which they freebased together.



He strongly insinuates the two of them did drugs together many times before and even had a sexual relationship. Demi sources strongly deny there was any sexual relationship.

As for the pills, Johnson says Demi knew they were not pharmaceuticals, but much stronger, though he denies knowing they were laced with anything. Allegedly, Johnson notoriously got pills from Mexico, many of which were allegedly laced with fentanyl.

Johnson says he left at around 7 or 8 AM and Demi was sleeping with no sign of distress. An assistant found Demi in deep distress at around 11:30 AM on July 24 and called 911. She almost died and had to be revived by Narcan.

Demi’s OD was likely triggered by Oxycodone laced with fentanyl from the batch supplied by Johnson.

The singer is now out of the hospital and has entered an out-of-state rehab facility.

Various friends of Demi have told TMZ they knew Johnson was hanging out with her a lot and also knew he was “bad news,” and will do everything in their power to keep him away from her.