TLC and Shaggy Going On Summer Tour With Guests

March 14, 2023 9:41AM EDT
Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas are gearing up to go on their Hot Summer Nights Tour with Shaggy, and special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston. The closest it is coming is June 24th to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN.

It kicks off June 1 in Alabama, making its way around the U.S. and Canada until it wraps in July 14 at Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary. That last show will only feature TLC and Shaggy. The tour launches just as a new TLC documentary, TLC Forever, premieres June 3 on Lifetime.

Tickets go on sale this Friday…click HERE for more info!

