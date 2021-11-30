      Weather Alert

Tissue Sales Jump Following Release Of Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’

Nov 30, 2021 @ 9:06am

No surprise here, according to UK online grocery logistic company, Ocado, sales of tissue jumped following the release of Adele’s “Easy On Me”.

“Easy On Me” was released on October 15th and according to Ocado’s trending reports, tissue rose by 26 percent in October!  Whether it was because of the sad subject matter of the song or fans celebrating the return of Adele to music after six years, Adele fans rushed out to get a boxes of tissue.

We’re going to assume this surge WASN’T due to the fact that we’re in cold and flu season. LOL

TAGS
Adele Easy On Me Sales tissue
