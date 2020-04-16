Tiramisu Oreos Are Here

Add these to your quarantine snack stash ASAP!
The flavor was slated to hit shelves in April and just like clockwork, Instagrammer @Candyhunting spotted them. Although they didn’t give us a review, a quick search of the hashtag #tiramisuoreos showed that people are seriously obsessed with this new cookie.
This YouTuber did give a review with his tiny humans!
They also confirmed that, yeah, these have two layers of delicious cream, tiramisu, and classic cream, so we are BURSTING to give these a try.
You can find these at major retailers nationwide, and as @Candyhunting pointed out, checking product finders on sites like Target and Walmart will help you to see if they’re in stock yet near you.
