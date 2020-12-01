Tips to Keep Yourself From Overeating
Hang on, but it’s the holidays!
Now if you don’t WANT to overeat, Cleveland Clinic consultant Kristin Kirkpatrick has a few tips for you.
Stop eating when you are no longer hungry. Seems simple, right? Eat until you’re not hungry, not until you’re full. She also recommends to set rules for yourself and measure your hunger on a scale.
With one at your hungriest and 10 at your fullest, she says to stop eating when you reach seven (this seems like a lot of work).
What about when you go out to dinner?
If you eat a big appetizer, Kristin Kirkpatrick recommends eating a little of your main course and taking the rest to go. You don’t want to be full, and you don’t want to be hungry; you want to be at a status quo.
She also recommends to prepare yourself if you will not have access to food for awhile. This means packing something for later to satisfy your needs. This is better than eating too much early on in one sitting.
Not go out there and eat responsibly!