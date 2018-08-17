Tip The Bill Challenge Dares Diners To Tip More

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. After years of paying next to nothing on deposits, much to the determent of savers everywhere, banks are starting to pay higher amounts in interest on the money people deposit with them. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

A new viral challenge is daring people who go out to eat to tip more than what they normally would and it’s leaving servers very pleased!

When you go out to eat, how much do you normally tip? Do you leave the customary 15% or do you go bigger. Many servers would tell you that these days, 15% is the bare minimum and that the new norm is 20%. My fiancee is a server, so I’ve become intimately aware of how important tipping is.

There’s a new viral challenge that is tasking diners to go above and beyond social norms related to dining out. It’s called the “Tip The Bill Challenge”. This challenge is daring people to tip 100% of the bill.

#tipthebill #tipthebillchallenge A post shared by Sarah Shannon (@aprnlife) on Mar 3, 2018 at 6:35pm PST

To say that this challenge is having a profound effect on those who bring us our food would be a drastic understatement. When you consider the low wages that servers make, you can then see why tipping is so important. Factor in this new challenge and you can then see how it could literally change someone’s life, even if for only a moment.

To whoever dip the tip the bill challenge on me today: thank you. I cried. Karma is real — Taylor (@Wtayy) August 13, 2018

Ive had two people come in tonight and do the tip the bill challenge. I love my job 😌 — Lockjaw (@haleyalvaret) August 15, 2018

If you have the means to do it on a full meal, please do. But even if you’re not ballin’ like a big shot, maybe do it on a smaller bill like your coffee. You will seriously make someone’s day, no matter how small the gesture may be.