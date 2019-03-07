Tinder Rolls Out Spring Break Mode Feature

Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.

Tinder is making sure that your spring break is extra fun with this new feature!

Tinder has added a “spring break mode” so that people can see who else is traveling to their spring getaway city. Miami and Fort Lauderdale are included in the top destinations where the service is being rolled out.

How does the new feature work? Users need to visit the app and look for the spring break card. Then they can add their spring break destination. The app will then highlight the destination that potential matches are also bound for on their profiles.

So you can match and chat before you pack your bags and go! Oh and before the beer goggles!