Tinder Releases 10 “Only in 2020” Dating Trends
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 18: A young woman walks past a billboard advertisement for the dating app Tinder on February 18, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Tinder has emerged as one of the most popular dating apps. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Dating in 2020 has certainly looked different. Tinder, one of the most popular dating apps, just blogged their year in review, revealing ten “only in 2020” dating trends.
From pandemic pick-up lines to LOTS of “don’t even try” over politics and Carole Baskin, dating in 2020 was DIFFERENT. And will it ever be the same? Check out Tinder’s full year in review HERE featuring the top emojis, top anthems, and more!