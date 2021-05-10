      Weather Alert

Tinder Is Making Sure People Don’t Catfish As Bill Gates

May 10, 2021 @ 6:43am

Tinder is taking steps to make sure people don’t fall for a fake Bill Gates, starting with facial recognition software to verify a profile matches uploaded profile pics.

Profiles are also reviewed and scanned for any oddities before going live … and if someone does make it through the system, other users can flag it to Tinder employees for a closer look and for further verification.   A rep for Tinder tells us they do not yet have information available on how many fake Bill profiles have tried to launch since Melinda filed for divorce.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Bill Gates Catfish facial recognition measures security Tinder
POPULAR POSTS
Baristas Are Sharing The Craziest Orders In This Twitter Thread
Star Wars Waffles For May The 4th
Wendy's Is Giving Out FREE Maple Bacon Chicken Croissants This Week With Breakfast Purchase On Their App
Rich Eisen Runs 40-Yard Dash In A Suit To Raise $1.7 Million For St. Jude Hospital
Missed Connections: Sent To The Principal's Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE