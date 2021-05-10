Tinder Is Making Sure People Don’t Catfish As Bill Gates
Tinder is taking steps to make sure people don’t fall for a fake Bill Gates, starting with facial recognition software to verify a profile matches uploaded profile pics.
Profiles are also reviewed and scanned for any oddities before going live … and if someone does make it through the system, other users can flag it to Tinder employees for a closer look and for further verification. A rep for Tinder tells us they do not yet have information available on how many fake Bill profiles have tried to launch since Melinda filed for divorce.
