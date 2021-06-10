Tinder Has New Feature That Lets You Block People You Know

Tinder is helping you avoid the awkwardness that can come encountering exes, cousins, bosses or anyone else you don’t want to see. Their new feature, Block Contacts, will keep you from seeing, or being seen by, contacts in your phone.
Would you like to block your EX on dating apps?🙅♀️
Tinder has rolled out a new feature allowing users to "confidently" block their ex – and up to 12 phone book contacts – from the dating app.
Who else would you like to remove from your feed?
DETAILS: https://t.co/wRRmd5ghVX pic.twitter.com/QEL9uKJfr8
— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 7, 2021
Would you like to block your EX on dating apps?🙅♀️
Tinder has rolled out a new feature allowing users to "confidently" block their ex – and up to 12 phone book contacts – from the dating app.
Who else would you like to remove from your feed?
DETAILS: https://t.co/wRRmd5ghVX pic.twitter.com/QEL9uKJfr8
— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 7, 2021
In profile settings, input the contacts you want to avoid, and they will not appear as a potential match — even if they are not currently on the app but decide to download it later. And from a recent survey, this option has been long overdue. 40% of Tinder users who took this survey stumbled across an ex-partner on dating apps, and 24% saw a family member or colleague. Another 10% even came across a professor’s profile.
MORE HERE