      Weather Alert

Tinder Has New Feature That Lets You Block People You Know

Jun 10, 2021 @ 8:20am
Tinder logo displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken on October 21, 2020 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tinder is helping you avoid the awkwardness that can come encountering exes, cousins, bosses or anyone else you don’t want to see. Their new feature, Block Contacts,  will keep you from seeing, or being seen by, contacts in your phone.

 

In profile settings,  input the contacts you want to avoid, and they will not appear as a potential match — even if they are not currently on the app but decide to download it later. And from a recent survey, this option has been long overdue.  40% of Tinder users who took this survey stumbled across an ex-partner on dating apps, and 24% saw a family member or colleague. Another 10% even came across a professor’s profile.

MORE HERE

TAGS
block contacts feature Tinder
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: I'm FREEEEE!
Gut Check: #BluePoopChallenge
Bizarre Holidays To Celebrate This Month
Louisville Volleyball Coach Writes A Book Geared To Help Young Girls Live In "Real Time"
A College Student Captivated Tik Tok With The Epic Journey Of Her Pool Noodle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On