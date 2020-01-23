      Weather Alert

Tinder Adds Panic Button For If You Start To Feel Unsafe On A Date

Jan 23, 2020 @ 2:46pm

The Wall Street Journal says Tinder is preparing to roll out some safety features like a panic button and safety check-ins.

Tinder has partnered with Noonlight giving users the ability to log details like who their date is and where they are meeting.  Users can then hit a panic button that will alert police if their date becomes dangerous.

Tinder will also add photo verification, check in features that you can share, and a system that can identify “offensive messages” giving you the option to report the offending party.  These new feautures are scheduled to roll out January 28th.

 

TAGS
panic button Tinder unsafe
