Tinder Adds Panic Button For If You Start To Feel Unsafe On A Date
The Wall Street Journal says Tinder is preparing to roll out some safety features like a panic button and safety check-ins.
Tinder has partnered with Noonlight giving users the ability to log details like who their date is and where they are meeting. Users can then hit a panic button that will alert police if their date becomes dangerous.
Tinder will also add photo verification, check in features that you can share, and a system that can identify “offensive messages” giving you the option to report the offending party. These new feautures are scheduled to roll out January 28th.