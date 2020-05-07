Tinder Adding A Video Chat Feature
The number of Tinder swipes per day is, according to the site’s parent company Match Group, is at “all-time highs,” and women users under 30 in particular have upped their daily swipe averages by 37 percent. Being single during a pandemic is tough…so Tinder is now investing its hopes in a video-chat function for its millions of users.
They plan to release a new one-on-one video-chat feature by the end of the year. We won’t know until later the full impact of the pandemic on dating. Reports indicate people are breaking up, filing for divorce, and moving in together. Maybe video chatting will help get singles into new relationships too.
In the meantime, if you are figuring out how to use Tinder…YouTuber ItsMandarin helps you out with hot tips!