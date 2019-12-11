TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year 2019
Greta Thunberg has been declared TIME’s 2019 Person Of The Year
TIME announced Wednesday that Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is the magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year.
At just 16-years-old, she is also the youngest person to ever receive the title, according to editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal. She inspired millions of students to take part in a series of global strikes to protest for climate justice and addressed world leaders at September’s UN Climate action summit.
Felsenthal says Thunberg, “represents a broader generational shift in the culture,” as part of the reason for her selection, adding, “She embodies youth activism.”
