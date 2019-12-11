      Weather Alert

TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year 2019

Dec 11, 2019 @ 9:44am

Greta Thunberg has been declared TIME’s 2019 Person Of The Year

TIME announced Wednesday that Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is the magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year.

At just 16-years-old, she is also the youngest person to ever receive the title, according to editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal. She inspired millions of students to take part in a series of global strikes to protest for climate justice and addressed world leaders at September’s UN Climate action summit.

Felsenthal says Thunberg, “represents a broader generational shift in the culture,” as part of the reason for her selection, adding, “She embodies youth activism.

What do you think?

TAGS
Greta Thunberg Person of the Year TIME
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE