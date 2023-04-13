TIME 100 Names Doja Cat As One Its Most Influential People

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Doja Cat accepts the award for Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

It’s that time again for TIME Magazine to round up the most influential people of the year. The looked at relevant topics such as climate change, artificial intelligence, gun violence, and a cancer vaccines. To see their writeup on the process of choosing how makes the list, CLICK HERE.

The broke the list into categories: Artists, Icons, Pioneers, Leaders, and Titans. Each name on the list has an article about them written by a peer.

Names you may know on the Artists category include Michael B. Jordan, Drew Barrymore, and Aubrey Plaza among many others, of course!

Jennifer Coolidge graced the Icons category and looks like the Fourth of July on her cover photo. 😉

Doja Cat was recognized as a Pioneer as a “true child of the internet, creatively plugged into the kind of social connection that I’m generationally incapable of understanding” according to Baz Luhrmann, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker.

Time named President Joe Biden one of its most influential Leaders.

Angela Bassett and Elon Musk both made the Titans category.

For the full list, CLICK HERE!