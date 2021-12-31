Timbaland Teases New Music From Justin Timberlake

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake have made some really good music over the years and it looks like they’re at it again.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland)
A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland)
The super-producer posted a video of him, JT, and Ant Clemons in the studio working on new music. He accompanied the video with surprising eyes emojis that sent fans into a frenzy.
This past spring the two worked on a Justin Skye album. What’s your most memorable Timbaland and JT track?