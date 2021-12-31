      Weather Alert

Timbaland Teases New Music From Justin Timberlake

Dec 31, 2021 @ 9:40am
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Musician, Justin Timberlake reacts during Day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on September 26, 2019 in St Andrews, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake have made some really good music over the years and it looks like they’re at it again.

 

The super-producer posted a video of him, JT, and Ant Clemons in the studio working on new music. He accompanied the video with surprising eyes emojis that sent fans into a frenzy.

This past spring the two worked on a Justin Skye album. What’s your most memorable Timbaland and JT track?

