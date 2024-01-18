99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Timbaland and R.E.M. To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

January 18, 2024 7:21AM EST
The Class of 2024 for the The Songwriters Hall Of Fame was announced and it includes R.E.M, Timbaland, Steely Dan, Hillary Lindsey and Dean Pitchford. The awards gala is set for June 13th in New York City, with additional special honorees to be announced soon.

Timbaland has been writing hits for over 20 years, including songs for Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Aaliyah among many others. You’ve heard a lot of hits written by Hillary Lindsey, too, like “Jesus Take the Wheel,” “Girl Crush” and “Million Reasons.” Dean Pitchford wrote huge songs like “Footloose,” “Fame” and “Let’s Hear It For the Boy.”

 

 

