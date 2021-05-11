Tim Tebow Is Back In The NFL
The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning on signing Tim Tebow to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network, as he plans a comeback as a tight end. Though the ex-quarterback had brief stints with the Patriots and Eagles, Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL since 2012 with the Jets.
Tebow is 33 now and got a tryout with the Jaguars after reaching out saying he wanted to convert to tight end. Great timing because his former coach at the University of Florida, Urban Meyer, is now coaching the Jaguars.
After NFL teams no longer showed interest in Tebow as a quarterback, he pursued a baseball career and played several minor league seasons in the Mets organization. He retired from baseball in February.
