Tim Tebow Honors His Dog And Kids He Met Through Make-A-Wish In His First Children’s Book

Tim Tebow is making the media rounds this week introducing his first children’s book, “Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember.” He said it celebrates how people are different and pays tribute to his late dog, Bronco:
Other characters found in the book are based upon children Tebow met during his extensive work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“The other main characters in this book, their names were also Wish kids that I fell in love with and that lost their battle most against cancer that are looking down from heaven now,” “This book was really written to honor bronco and these Wish children that fought so courageously and all of them have incredible, amazing stories that I wanted to honor.”