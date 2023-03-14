Tim McGraw Helps Dad With Terminal Cancer Record Song For His Daughters
UGLY CRY ALERT.
Michael Hugo is battling stage 4 glioblastoma that likely will take his life in 14 months. So he’s been trying to pack in all the memories and life advice he can for his two daughters, 6-year-old Bridget and 7-year-old Brooke. He’s made cards for their future birthdays, and wanted to find a way to be a part of their weddings one day in case he doesn’t defy the odds.
So he posted a video hoping to get the attention of Tim McGraw, whose music has been important to Hugo. His song “Live Like You Were Dying” has become a mantra, and his dream was record a duet with McGraw of his song “My Little Girl”.
McGraw’s attention was grabbed…and they made it happen!
We would all love to see how it turned out, but Hugo is saving the video for his daughters’ special days.