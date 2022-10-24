99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Tim Burton Thinks He Is Done With The “Horrible Big Circus” Of Disney

October 24, 2022 7:56AM EDT
Director Tim Burton thinks his time with Disney is done after 2018’s “Dumbo”.

Fun fact: he started his career as an animator at Disney before Warner Bros. hired him to make his live-action directorial debut on “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.” He came back to work with Disney on films like “Ed Wood,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Frankenweenie,” and most recently, “Dumbo.” Now he says it’s just too big.

“My history is that I started out there,” Burton said. “I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there. The thing about ‘Dumbo,’ is that’s why I think my days with Disney are done, I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level.”

 

