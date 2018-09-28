Tim Allen AKA Buzz Lightyear Gives Us A Little ‘Toy Story 4’ Tease Tim Allen was on ‘The Talk’ and talked about how emotional ‘Toy Story 4’ is… He said he could barely get through the last few scenes! Is is June 2019 yet???? MORE HERE emotionalThe TalkTim AllenToy Story 4 SHARE RELATED CONTENT The New ‘House of Cards’ Trailer Confirms The Rumors Jeopardy Contestants Know NOTHING About Video Games…And A Surprise!! Gisele Bundchen Admits She Was Once Suicidal AJ McLean Offer Demi Lovato Sobriety Advice Lady Gaga Accidentally Showed Her Lady Bits…Ooops Eddie Vedder Told Bradley Cooper Not To Remake ‘A Star Is Born’