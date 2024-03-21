99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

TikTokers Sharing Big Savings Hacks At Fast Food Restaurants

March 21, 2024 8:07AM EDT
A Texas mom showing how she got a ton of McDonald’s food for just over $12 has gotten over 12 million views!  She got a dinner box that had two cheeseburgers, four small fries, a 10 piece nugget and two Big Macs for just $12.19!! All of that individually would have cost over $26!

 

@xolovelei $12 Dinner Boxes at McDonald’s is worth it!! #budgetfriendly #mcdonaldshacks #fyp ♬ original sound – xolovelei

That said, these dinner boxes tend to vary in price based on where you live. Sometimes employees from restaurants will post tips and deals or secret menu items. This couple shares their deals at many restaurants including Texas Roadhouse!

 

@nateandsaraheats showing you how to eat out more affordably! @Texas Roadhouse #nateandsaraheats #texasroadhouse #texasroadhouserolls #kidsmeals #kidsmeals #kidsmenu #cheapdates #cheapfood #foodhacks #foodies #foodreview ♬ BEST INTEREST – Tyler, The Creator

