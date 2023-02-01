99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

TikToker Teaching Himself To Read And Inspiring Others

February 1, 2023 6:00AM EST
Share

Oliver James not only inspires clients he trains to get into better physical shape, but he’s inspiring others with his own journey learning how to read.

He’s functionally illiterate.  National statistics show shocking numbers that 43 million Americans cannot read, write or solve math problems past a third grade level. Everything changed for Oliver when his wife gave him a book of quotes. His new goal is to read 100 books this year!

More about:
functionally illiterate
learning
Oliver James
reading
TikTok

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
3

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening
4

Jeremy Renner: "I Broke More Than 30 Bones"
5

You Laugh You Lose: The One With All The Lightbulb Jokes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE