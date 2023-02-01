TikToker Teaching Himself To Read And Inspiring Others
February 1, 2023 6:00AM EST
Oliver James not only inspires clients he trains to get into better physical shape, but he’s inspiring others with his own journey learning how to read.
He’s functionally illiterate. National statistics show shocking numbers that 43 million Americans cannot read, write or solve math problems past a third grade level. Everything changed for Oliver when his wife gave him a book of quotes. His new goal is to read 100 books this year!
More about: