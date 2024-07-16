TikTok Star Bella Brave Passes At 10-Years-Old

Source: YouTube

Bella Thomson aka Bella Brave on TikTok amassed millions of followers by documenting her struggles with immunodeficiencies and Hirschsprung’s disease, a congenital condition that causes intestinal and bowel issues. Her mom, Kyla, shared the devastating news she passed away July 14th after being put in a medically induced coma due to complications with a lung infection.

♬ Never Enough – Loren’s Version – Loren Allred @kylact Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19pm ET Bella passed peacefully in our arms. Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy. 🧸 #bellabrave

Among her biggest fans is Ryan Reynolds, who visited her after a bowel transplant.

