TikTok Fully Believes This Wild Story About Ariana Grande & Jimmy Fallon

Jan 3, 2022 @ 6:14am

A rumor on TikTok has users scratching their heads. A gossip Toker who goes by “Jane” has said an anonymous source who formally worked in public relations for a “famous show in Los Angeles in 2018,” gave her some interesting tea.

@dearjane1Not sure about this one 😅 But usually the crazier they store the more likely it’s true, lmk what u guys think! #storytime #story #tea #celeb♬ Glitterati Party – Orchestra Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists

Allegedly, the host of the said show would frequently invite an A-list singer on and the singer and host would secretly make out backstage. Users flooded the comments believing that the story was about Ariana and Jimmy Fallon while Ariana was with Pete Davidson.

Although the story is just a rumor there has been speculation after Ariana appeared on Fallon last month with her “Voice” judges and the two exchanged an awkward hug.

@lattidah87#DisneyPlusVoices #jimmyfallon #arianagrande #kellyclarkson #hugging #dis #gold #grande #blakeshelton #thatsmyjam

♬ original sound – Murphy

What do you think? Do you think the story of Ariana and Jimmy Fallon could be true?

