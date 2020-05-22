      Breaking News
Tik Tok’s Latest Obsession: Dad’s Nuts

May 22, 2020 @ 8:32am
Homemade Salted Soy Nuts in a Bowl

UMMM SNACKS PEOPLE!!!  LOL

 

 TikTok is great for pointing out little (yet hilarious) details, and the current victim of this is…every single dad out there. People are realizing that all dads shake snacks, specifically nuts, in their hands before they eat them. Unsurprisingly, they’re being made fun of for it.

 

@ej_savage_lmaoAnd that’s on cashews 😔👊🏻 ##dad ##neverfitin ##natureathome

♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

So many TikTok users have shared videos of their dads innocently eating snacks. Most of them show dads eating cashews, almonds, and mixed nuts. Some dads didn’t know they were being filmed, some didn’t know why they were being filmed, and others defended their actions. Alone, each video is funny. When they’re all watched consecutively, it’s hysterical.

So, do they realize they are doing this? And if so, why? One dad said that he does it to make the nuts more condensed after they spread onto his hand, so it’s easier to throw them in his mouth. In the comments of the various videos, someone said that dads do it to “wake up the flavor.”

