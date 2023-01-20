Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald’s

This turned into a “what would you do” in this situation. Tik Toker Josiah Vargas (@dookiedoeboy) claimed he got more than just his sausage McMuffin in the drive thru. The video, which has climbed to more than 891,000 views and topped 205,000 likes, showed Vargas opening his to-go bag and apparently finding wads of money inside. Looks like he accidentally got deposit money!

He did do the right thing and return the cash, but many commenters admitted they wouldn’t have. One comment said: “I would have mcnever gave it back.”

Calling this a #FeelGood because he DID give it back!