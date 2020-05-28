Tik Tok Trend: Cereal In The Freezer
top view bowl of colorful loops cereals for breakfast
People are putting their bowls of cereal in the freezer before eating them in the latest TikTok trend.
One user wrote she decided to try plain Cheerios and Honey Bunches of Oats in the freezer.
Afterwards she wrote, “I was skeptical going into this. I thought it had to be a joke because I couldn’t figure out what could possibly make freezing cereal special. But...it’s really good! Like, WAY better than room temperature cereal?!”
And most people who try the frozen cereal agree… saying it tastes delicious.
MORE HERE