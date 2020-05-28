Tik Tok Trend: Cereal In The Freezer

      Breaking News
May 28, 2020 @ 9:06am
People are putting their bowls of cereal in the freezer before eating them in the latest TikTok trend.

One user wrote she decided to try plain Cheerios and Honey Bunches of Oats in the freezer.

 

@monaademeand if mf was 🤤 ##fyp ##cerealhack ##cereal ##honeynutcheerios ##oatmilk ##yummy ##lifehack

♬ original sound – acebking

Afterwards she wrote, “I was skeptical going into this. I thought it had to be a joke because I couldn’t figure out what could possibly make freezing cereal special. But...it’s really good! Like, WAY better than room temperature cereal?!”

And most people who try the frozen cereal agree… saying it tastes delicious.

 

@acebkingmy favorite food is cereal, so i had to try this😩‼️ ##fyp♬ original sound – acebking

 

