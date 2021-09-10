      Weather Alert

Tik Tok Olive Garden Life Hack

Sep 10, 2021 @ 9:23am
A plate of delicious spaghetti bolognese with meat sauce and fresh basil.

Natasha K actually uploaded this video saying “Save money, eat more!” earlier this year, but now it’s going viral. And it’s simple…just order a kid’s meal for $5.99 to go at Olive Garden because the portions are HUGE.

 

@natasha21kSave money, eat more! #greenscreensticker #lifehack #momhack #parentsoftiktok #dadhacks #thrift #cheap #coupon #olivegarden #spendless #kidsmeal

♬ original sound – Natasha K

 

She said it was enough to feed two adults…some commenters argued that wasn’t a typical portion. But heck, looks delish!  We might try it!

 

