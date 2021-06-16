Tik Tok Life Hack: Evenly Buttered Popcorn

If you’ve ever struggled with how to get butter all over your popcorn, and not just the top layer…this is for you!
TikTok user Colleen Lepp posted a video of a hack where she puts a plastic straw into the middle of a bucket of popcorn and puts the bucket under a butter dispenser. Her aunt taught her that trick when she was little and she’s always done it!