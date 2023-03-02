Tik Tok Launching One-Hour Screen Limit For Users Under Age 18

Teens on Tik Tok are about to get a rude awakening in the coming weeks with the app sets a default screen limit of one-hour a day for users under 18. Now, it’s not like the app will shut down after an hour, it just means they’ll have to enter a password to continue on. And they can also opt out of the default setting and decide their own screen limit if it’s over 100 minutes.

Kids under 13 will have similar limits with parents needing to enter a password to extend the time. The thought behind it is to try to encourage users to make more conscious decisions and more deliberate about their screen time.

