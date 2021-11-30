      Weather Alert

Tiger Woods Says He Will No Longer Be A Full-Time Golfer After Accident

Nov 30, 2021 @ 9:51am
It’s the first time Tiger Woods has opened up since his February car accident, and Tiger did A LOT of talking about his recovery and his future. He sat down for a lengthy Zoom chat with Henni Koyack from Golf Digest and said: “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,”  “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”
Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and the fibula in his right leg after losing control of his vehicle outside of Los Angeles on Feb. 23. He was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and subsequently transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he spent three weeks and faced the possibility of amputation. His rehab has been a process, one he wanted to go faster than it has. But he’s now walking on his own.

“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that’s OK. I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”SEE THE ENTIRE CONVERSATION HERE:

 
TAGS
competition Golf Digest Interview Tiger Woods
POPULAR POSTS
Jogger Notifies Homeowners Of Fire And Saves Their Pets
Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving
Missed Connections: Amazon Driver And Aisle 8
The 64th Grammy Award Nominees
JCPS Students Cook Thanksgiving Meals For Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On