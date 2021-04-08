Tiger Woods Crash Caused By Excessive Speed
Remember when the Los Angeles Coutny Sheriff’s Office said they knew what caused Tiger Woods’ February crash but weren’t releasing it? Well now they are. The crash was caused by excessive speed.
They found Woods was going 84 to 87 mph on a downhill stretch of road outside Los Angeles that had a speed limit of 45 mph and was going 75 mph when his car hit a tree, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. Villanueva blamed the Feb. 23 crash solely on excessive speed and Woods’ loss of control behind the wheel. They think he inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake.
Detectives did ask for search warrants for his blood samples, which could have been screened for drugs or alcohol, or his cellphone. Woods told deputies that he had not ingested medication or alcohol before the crash. No traffic citations were issued.
Villanueva said Woods and his representatives have been cooperative during the investigation and gave permission to share the findings.
