Tiffany Haddish Went To The Bathroom During A Zoom Call

Apr 30, 2020 @ 8:51am

OOPPPSSIEEE.

Tiffany Haddish was on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” yesterday and told Ellen about her unfortunate introduction to Zoom.

 “I thought whoever is on the front thing is all you can see. I thought I ain’t gonna say nothing, but I gotta use the restroom. I didn’t want to leave the meeting either, soI took the phone with me because I didn’t know you could scroll over and everybody could see everybody. I didn’t know. …

“I took it with me, started using the bathroom and they were like, ‘Tiffany, um, you know we know you’re in the restroom, right?’”

She was shocked that everyone could see her.  She also went on a virtual Bumble date.

 

 

