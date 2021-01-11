Tiffany Haddish Donates 100 Suitcases To Indiana Foster Kids
Tiffany Haddish made a donation of 100 suitcases to the Indiana Department of Child Services for foster children.
Foster care specialist supervisor Shanell Manuel heard Tiffany‘s childhood experience of using trash bags as suitcases inspired her generous donation. “I’ve been in this agency for 18 years. I have been taking children out of homes and moving them to other homes, and when I see those garbage bags. It’s unfortunate that we still have to do that,” Shannell explained.
And so, after reaching out to Tiffany‘s She Ready Foundation, she donated 100 pieces of luggage in time for Christmas. Tiffany had spoken before about experiencing homelessness in her life.
