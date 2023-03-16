99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Tie Tuesday” Teaches Chicago Second Graders About Professionalism

March 16, 2023 7:01AM EDT
A Chicago teacher is getting some much deserved attention for an event he calls “Tie Tuesday” The whole idea is to teach his students how to dress professionally.

Daniel Jackson has been a second-grade teacher at Dixon Elementary School in Chicago for 5 years, and “Tie Tuesday” gives his students the chance to dress to impress and complement one another.

Everyone comes to the second floor, and they’re like ‘let’s see what you’re wearing today?’”  Jackson learned how to tie a tie from his grandfather, and he got the idea for a scheduled day to dress up from his days in a college fraternity. 

