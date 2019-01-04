‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ is Taking Netflix by Storm and Cleaning Your House

Move over Bird box, it’s time to clean the house with Netflix’s “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”.

Marie Kondo got her fame by being a best-selling author of “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”, so naturally Netflix snatched her up for a new show.

The premise: finding joy in the things you keep in your home, and making sure all those joyful things have a proper, functional place to reside. It’s instant anxiety relief. It’s also an instant trigger to wanting to make your own home Kondo Klean, as the internet has realized.

The internet is obsessed because this show is so much more relatable that Hoarders and the other organizational shows.

Dare I say binge watching this show is healthy?!

