‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ is Taking Netflix by Storm and Cleaning Your House

Move over Bird box, it’s time to clean the house with Netflix’s “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”.

Marie Kondo got her fame by being a best-selling author of “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”, so naturally Netflix snatched her up for a new show.

The premise: finding joy in the things you keep in your home, and making sure all those joyful things have a proper, functional place to reside. It’s instant anxiety relief. It’s also an instant trigger to wanting to make your own home Kondo Klean, as the internet has realized.

The internet is obsessed because this show is so much more relatable that Hoarders and the other organizational shows.

Netflix releasing Tidying Up with Marie Kondo on New Year’s Day pic.twitter.com/PWwWIv84Q8 — Jack (@jackaronan) January 1, 2019

Literally everyone: watches Marie Kondo on @netflix once pic.twitter.com/5aZq0h0aXI — Julia Zhou (@semiovular) January 2, 2019

#MarieKondo subtly shading someone with the biggest smile on her face is my mood in 2019#TUWMK #TidyingUp pic.twitter.com/yhEskPMpgl — offscreen babble podcast (@offscreenbabble) January 1, 2019

Dare I say binge watching this show is healthy?!