“Tidy Mouse” Caught On Film Cleaning Up A Workbench For Months

January 9, 2024 6:18AM EST
A guy in Wales had kind of a Snow White/Cinderella moment and it was caught on camera…

75-year-old Rodney Holbrook discovered his workbench was looking surprisingly clean, and HE wasn’t the one cleaning it…so he set up a camera to see what was going on. The mystery maid turned out to be a mouse who was putting little objects into a box.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up,” Holbrook said. “I don’t bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it.” “Welsh Tidy Mouse”, as Holbrook has named him, has been at it for about two months now. He thinks the mouse is using the objects he puts into the box to hide his food.

 

