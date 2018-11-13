Tide’s New Detergent Packaging Looks Like BOXED WINE

Box wine? You remember people ATE the pods, right?

Procter & Gamble has announced new Tide detergent packaging which consists of a plastic bag inside a box, and there’s a spigot to release the purple liquid.

Yep. It’s detergent in a Franzia wine box.

But how will people know the difference?!

If Tide detergent looks too much like box wine, won’t there be people who accidentally drink Tide (insert sarcasm)?

You do remember the controversy surrounding the Tide Pod Challenge, wherein people were eating Tide Pods and getting sick, right??

Valid point.

