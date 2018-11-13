Tide’s New Detergent Packaging Looks Like BOXED WINE

Box wine? You remember people ATE the pods, right?

Procter & Gamble has announced new Tide detergent packaging which consists of a plastic bag inside a box, and there’s a spigot to release the purple liquid.

Yep. It’s detergent in a Franzia wine box.

the forbidden box wine https://t.co/SWBf5iaIj9 — 𝕢𝕦𝕪𝕒𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 (@quyarick) November 11, 2018

Me: At long last, the viral Tide Pod moment has faded from public consciousness, and I can finally achieve inner peace. Tide: https://t.co/rDd2W9xtK0 — VICE (@VICE) November 12, 2018

But how will people know the difference?!

If Tide detergent looks too much like box wine, won’t there be people who accidentally drink Tide (insert sarcasm)?

I asked Tide about how everyone is saying the Tide box looks like delicious laundry wine. "We all know laundry detergent is for cleaning clothes. To be sure people know this is detergent, we put a large picture of our Tide bottle on the side of the box." https://t.co/FAtVCyKQLq — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) November 12, 2018

You do remember the controversy surrounding the Tide Pod Challenge, wherein people were eating Tide Pods and getting sick, right??

this looks like a wine box, have they learnt nothing from the tide pod eating meme https://t.co/d5KyFnAxUS — Elena Cresci (@elenacresci) November 12, 2018

Valid point.