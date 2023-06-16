99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ticketmaster, SeatGeek And More Agree To “All In” Pricing

June 16, 2023 7:26AM EDT
Anyone who’s tried to buy a ticket lately to a concert or big show knows what it’s like to think you’re paying one price, then get hit with tons of fees at check out, and it ends up being way more money than anticipated. And the ticket prices to START are crazy! So Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and other ticketing companies have agreed to show you all-in pricing over the next few months to try to crackdown on hidden junk fees.

The good news is you’ll know the bad news up front.  The bad news is that those “junk fees” aren’t going away.  So ultimately you aren’t paying less…you’ll just know before checkout. Mmmkay.

