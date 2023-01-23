99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ticketmaster Hearing Set With Congress Over Taylor Swift Tour

January 23, 2023 10:17AM EST
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, January 24 regarding Ticketmaster’s drama following Taylor Swift’s tour.

The hearing will determine if Ticketmaster had too much influence over the music industry. Senators from both parties will investigate if monopolistic conditions caused Taylor Swift’s tour service faults and delays. “They have a lot of power,” Sarona Elton, a music professor at the University of Miami, said. “They are estimated to have about 70% of the market share,” said Carolyn Stone, a music professor at the University of California Riverside.

Ticketmaster’s influence on pricing will likely be discussed. While one hearing may not call for change, experts being a separate Department of Justice inquiry, could.

