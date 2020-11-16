Ticketmaster Explains Their Plan For Concerts In The Future
Maybe you saw the report that Ticketmaster plans to check the coronavirus vaccination status of concert-goers before concerts. Well Thursday, Ticketmaster issued the following statement correcting the original report from Billboard:
“It was widely misreported yesterday [Wednesday] that Ticketmaster will be requiring vaccine status/test results for future events. This is not true. Ticketmaster does not have the power to set policies around safety/entry requirements, which would include vaccines and/or testing protocols. That is up to the discretion of the event organizer. We are indeed exploring these options, but it is still only a potential concept. And Ticketmaster will not be able to require such parameters — it would always be up to the event organizer.”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, ticketing and promotion giant Live Nation Entertainment — which operates both Live Nation and Ticketmaster — last week reported a 95% drop in revenue in its third quarter compared to the same time last year.
