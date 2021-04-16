Thunder Over Louisville Soundtrack To Feature Louisville Artists Jack Harlow And Bryson Tiller
Big fireworks with silhouetted people in the foreground watching
The soundtrack for this year’s Thunder Over Louisville shares messages of hope and healing, and features some Louisville artists including Jack Harlow, James Lindsey, Bryson Tiller and Jason Clayborn. The theme for this year’s show is “Illuminating Our Community.”
“This is the most lyrically focused soundtrack we’ve ever put together,” said Thunder Producer, Wayne Hettinger. “From the beginning, this year’s show has been about our community, trying to bring the event to fans in a whole new way and lifting everyone’s spirits.”
The Official Thunder Over Louisville 2021 Soundtrack includes:
- Bryson Tiller, “Right My Wrongs”
- Jack Harlow, “What’s Poppin’”
- Jason Clayborn, “Better”
- Ray Charles, “America The Beautiful”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
- Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”
- Daft Punk, “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”
- James Lindsey, “Rainbows”
- Katy Perry, “Not The End Of The World”
- Avicii, “Hey Brother”
- The Beatles, “Here Comes The Sun”
- Michael Jackson, “Man In The Mirror
- Dance Again, “Dance Again”
- Gareth Emery, “Dynamite”
- The Script “Hall Of Fame”
- The Edwin Hawkins Singers, “Ooh Child”
- The Black Eyed Peas, “Ritmo”
- Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli, “The Prayer”
- Yanni, “Santorini”
- Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided”
- Billy Joel & Linda Ronstadt, “When You Wish Upon A Star”
The best way to see this year’s Thunder Over Louisville is by watching WHAS 11, the Official Broadcast Partner. Their all-day coverage will begin on Saturday, April 17 at 6 a.m.