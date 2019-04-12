Thunder Over Louisville Soundtrack Is Packed With Disney Favorites

The hype is real for Thunder Over Louisville 2019 “The Wonderful World of Thunder” celebrating 30 years of Thunder favorites with songs from everyone’s fav Disney movie.

Thunder Over Louisville producer Wayne Hettinger says, “I don’t care if you’re 8 years old or 80 years old, this is the music that you grew up with. I’ve been saying it’s going to be the prettiest show we’ve ever done,and once we get to the finale, it’s going to be buckle up, because we’re really going to lay some gunpowder on you.”