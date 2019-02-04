Thunder Over Louisville 2019 Theme Announced

We celebrate 30 years of Thunder Over Louisville this year with a magical theme that’s sure to fill you with wonder and amazement.

This morning Mike Berry, clad in a pink blazer, took to a podium in front of Louisville media to announce the theme for this year’s Thunder Over Louisville. The event is marking it’s 30th year so the theme had to be one that would leave a lasting impression.

Thunder producer Wayne Hettinger says he “wants to bring out the child in all of us” and he most certainly will with “The Wonderful World of Thunder” complete with a soundtrack that’s sure to bring out the kid in all of us.

Mark your calendar for April 13th!