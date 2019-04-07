Thunder Bridge Closures

Here is the Louisville skyline from a very unique vantage point at dusk

The Clark Memorial/2nd Street Bridge will close Thursday.

In preparation for Thunder Over Louisville, here are the CLARK MEMORIAL and 2ND STREET Bridge closures THUNDER WEEK:

Thursday, April 11th: 9:30 a.m. – CLOSED thru Sunday at 2 p.m.

Friday, April 12th: CLOSED ALL DAY

Saturday, April 13th: CLOSED ALL DAY

Sunday, April 14th: CLOSED Midnight to 2:00 p.m.

And according to the Kentucky Derby Festival Press Office:

The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, April 12, for the air show practice window. On Thunder day (Saturday), it will also close at 10 a.m. until 12 Midnight. Access to the bridge will be restricted due to safety operations. Signage will be placed on the Big Four Bridge to help notify the public of the closures and restrictions.

The Louisville Metro Police Department will release their Thunder traffic plan on Tuesday, April 9.

Have a fun and safe Thunder!