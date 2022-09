How amazing is this? Sophia, Giuliana and Mia all share a birthday…but they aren’t triplets. Sophia is 7, Giuliana is 4 and Mia is 1. Yep…they were all born naturally on the same day three years apart!!

They’ve never had separate parties and just recently learned not every sibling shares a birthday! They LOVE sharing their special day together!

#FeelGood